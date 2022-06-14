Reward offered for information on Pontiac murder suspect

Pontiac – Oakland County sheriff’s detectives are asking for tips to find a Pontiac man accused in a Friday fatal shooting. Authorities warn the man may be dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Tony Fong Woo III, 22, of Pontiac. He is charged in the death of Jaquan Garrett, 29, of Pontiac.

“We would appreciate the public’s help in locating this dangerous suspect,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. “Do not approach. Call the tip line and help us hold him accountable.”

On Friday, deputies were sent to the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive about 10:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Deputies found bystanders performing CPR on Garrett, who had been shot once in the head. Deputies rushed him to the hospital in a patrol car. The shooter, who witnesses identified as Woo, ran from the scene.

Police believe the two men argued before shots were fired. Woo is named in a not-in-custody warrant with assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Monday, detectives learned Garrett had died and say they will ask prosecutors to amend the charges against Woo to murder. Woo has two prior convictions for domestic violence and one for driving while unlicensed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP and tipsters can remain anonymous

