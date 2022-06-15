Suspect in Pontiac murder in custody, Oakland Co. sheriff says

A Pontiac man sought in connection with a fatal shooting last week is in custody, Oakland County Sheriff's officials announced Wednesday.

Tony Fong Woo III was arrested after turning himself in to Detroit police, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The 22-year-old's arrest came a day after authorities announced a $2,000 reward for tips to find Woo, who they named as a suspect in the death of Jaquan Garrett, 29.

The Pontiac man was found shot once in the head around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive. Witnesses identified the shooter as Woo, who fled, investigators reported.

Sheriff's deputies rushed Garrett to the hospital, where he later died.

Police believe he and Woo argued gunshots erupted.

Woo initially was charged with assault with intent to murder but that has been amended to open murder, officials said Wednesday.

Woo, who has two prior convictions for domestic violence and one for driving while unlicensed, according to police, also is charged with possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

He remains in the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Pontiac’s 50th District Court.