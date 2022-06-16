Storm downs trees, power lines in Novi

Novi — Police are urging the public to avoid the area around Interstate 96 and Grand River after a storm earlier Thursday took down power lines and knocked out electricity.

"Earlier this morning a strong storm rolled through Novi resulting in down trees and power lines in the Novi Road/Crescent Boulevard/Grand River Avenue area, specifically the Novi Town Center," officials said in a post on the city's official Facebook page. "Novi Police and Fire remain on the scene and are securing the area until our DTE partners can restore the power."

Weather-related issues and other problems have led to scattered power outages across the area. Areas in Dearborn have been without power since Thursday night. DTE Energy says more than 12,000 customers lack power; about 7,000 Consumers Energy customers are out.

The storm and outages come after the state on Wednesday saw, in some cases, record-breaking temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity. Thursday afternoon is expected to remain breezy in southeast Michigan, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

The heat isn't done with the region, however. Next week's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts several days above 90 degrees.

