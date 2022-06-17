1 injured after vehicle crashes into two homes in Southfield

Southfield — Police are investigating after a Friday morning crash sent a car on a collision course with two houses, officials said.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Alta Vista Drive near Southfield and 10 Mile, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two cars crashed on Southfield Road at Alta Vista. After that initial collision, one of the vehicles left the roadway and crashed into two houses on Alta Vista.

Police said at the time of the incident, only one of the homes was occupied. None of the residents was injured.

However, one person who was in a vehicle involved in the initiacrash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said investigators do not believe alcohol or narcotics were a contributing factor to the crash.

