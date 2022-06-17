Detroit rapper Obie Trice held in Oakland Co. Jail again

Obie Trice, the Eminem protege and Detroit rap artist, is in the Oakland County Jail again, according to the sheriff's office.

Trice was admitted into the jail at about 5 p.m. Thursday after he was arraigned in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone, according to the office and court records.

The jail said Trice is being held on a $10,000 bond. The crime is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail or both.

According to court records, the alleged crime was committed in West Bloomfield.

It's the second time Trice has been tangled up in legal problems. Two years ago, he was booked for aggressive felony assault against a family member.

He was also held for contempt of court, a complaint issued by the Oakland County Circuit Court for violating a personal protection order, according to records. The case is still pending and was reassigned to another judge last month.

Trice was shot Dec. 31, 2005, while driving on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

