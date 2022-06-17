Man charged in Oakland County sexual assault case involving boy, 6

A man has been charged in connection with a criminal sexual conduct case involving a 6-year-old boy, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

Troopers from the State Police Metro North post responded to an allegation early Wednesday in Royal Oak Township.

An investigation revealed the suspect "took photos of 6-year-old victim and touched him inappropriately," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

The suspect was identified as Carlton Payton, 42.

On Friday, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Payton with:

One count of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated

One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct

Three counts of child sexually abusive activity

Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Payton remained at the Oakland County Jail on a $2 million bond, records show.

Other details in the case were not released Friday night.