Two injured in Troy apartment shooting; police seek witnesses

The Troy Police Department is seeking witnesses in a shooting Thursday night in a parking lot at Gables of Troy Apartments.

A 911 call at 9:52 p.m. reported gunshots in the parking lot of the complex on Lamplighter. Two injured people found in a vehicle that police stopped from fleeing the scene were treated on site and taken to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police believe that two groups of men were involved in an altercation before the shooting, though no one is in custody. A handgun has been recovered during the investigation at the scene.

Troy police say there is no public threat at the moment and believe this to be an isolated incident, they are asking witnesses to contact the department tip line at (248) 524-0777. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.