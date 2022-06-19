Bullet holes found in vehicles, home in Royal Oak Township, MSP says

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police is investigating after cars and a home were reportedly shot at in Royal Oak Township.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 21000 block of Glen Lodge Road. Authorities said they received multiple calls about hearing gunshots in the area of Glen Lodge and Cloverdale.

More than 20 casings were found from a handgun and rifle, police said, adding that no one was admitted to any local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said none of the vehicle owners or occupants of the home were cooperative with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro North Post at (248) 584.5740 or 800-SPEAK-UP.