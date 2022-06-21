Boy, 2, taken by father missing, endangered, found

Royal Oak Township — Michigan State Police say a 2-year-old boy that had been taken from a home by his father has been found.

Legacee Moore is being evaluated by doctors, officials said.

They also said detectives continue to gather information about what happened to him. Furthermore, state police said they have arrested two suspects in connection with the child's abduction.

Earlier Tuesday, officials said Legacee was taken by force by his biological father, Glen Moore, from a home in the township, officials said Tuesday.

According to authorities, Glen Moore at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday was let into a home at 20850 Glen Lodge near Eight Mile and Wyoming Avenue to talk with the child’s mother. However, a fight began and Moore allegedly took the 2-year-old from his room and fled the location.

Police believed Moore was traveling in a black sedan. They said he was highly intoxicated and was last seen getting into his car, a small, four-door vehicle. He left the scene of the incident with another man.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez