Crews battle blaze at historic Holly Hotel

Firefighters were battling a blaze Tuesday in the northern Oakland County village of Holly including at the historic Holly Hotel, a venue for historical figures, a president, state governors and sports teams, according to online posts and officials.

The fire spread to multiple businesses near Broad Street.

"Our hearts are broken," the Downtown Holly Facebook page said.

Representatives for the Holly Moose Lodge No. 1168 in the 200 block of Broad Street also said on Facebook that an attached building, Andy's Place, caught fire in the afternoon.

"Prayer warriors unite!" officials said. "... Fenton Fire has ladder truck spraying Holly Moose roof! Pray, pray, pray!"

Andy's Place, a bar and grill, reported on Facebook the blaze began behind the building on Tuesday. The business was expected to be closed through Wednesday.

The owner of the nearby Creative Fashions posted that the blaze also affected the hotel and the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques.

The phone line at the building was unavailable Tuesday. Hotel officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Holly and Fenton fire officials confirmed they were helping at the scene but said they could not provide details.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

The hotel, a Queen Anne style facing Battle Alley, is an example of the "railroad hotels once so common in American small towns," according to a website on the hotel's history, hollyhotel.com.

It served as a stop by Carry Nation, who brought her pro-temperance movement to town in 1908 to rail against "the drinking habits of the locals" that patronized the hotel's "very large bar." Every Michigan governor "since 1979 has dined at the Holly Hotel," according to the site.

In 1992, then-President George H.W. Bush and his wife selected the hotel as a dinner stop during Bush's campaign in Michigan. The Red Wings brought their Stanley Cup during championship years, the online history of the hotel said.

Tuesday's fire follows a blaze in 1913 the destroyed the second and third floors, hollyhotel.com said. Then, "exactly sixty-five years to the date and to the hours of the first fire in 1913," the hotel burned again on Jan. 19, 1978. Damage was $550,000 "and the last significant architectural link to the 1800s was being considered for demolition," according to the site.

Instead, it was renovated in "a labor of love," with salvaged wood, railing, molding, tile and glass reincorporated alongside Victorian touches.

In 1980, the hotel was entered into the National Register of Historic Places, according to the website.

The Detroit News once voted its "afternoon tea" among the best in Michigan.

The Holly Moose Lodge launched in 1913, includes more than 1,200 active members and participates in events including BBQ competitions, according to its website. It is part of the fraternal Moose organization.

"Please pray for our brothers and sisters at the Holly Moose Lodge!" Fenton Moose Lodge officials said on Facebook. ".. .Also please keep the first responders in your thoughts and prayers as they fight this fire."