Oakland County man seeks reunion with alligator, Karen, being held in northern Michigan

For 13 months, Josh Applebaum's constant companion was Karen, an alligator who loved to snuggle and follow the Oak Park native around as a puppy would, he said.

Until 10 days ago, they had rarely been apart. But after a run-in with the law in northern Michigan, Applebaum may need court intervention for a reunion.

The alligator remains at Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics in Lake City, where authorities turned her over while Applebaum was briefly in custody.

The rescue said they have a right to keep Karen after Applebaum failed to identify her among other gators at the site. He claims they are unfairly holding his property because of hostility toward him.

"It’s just ridiculous," the 39-year-old told The Detroit News on Monday night. "I need to get her out of there now."

The trouble began the night of June 11, when Applebaum was driving with his nearly 3-year-old alligator in Lake County, near where he hoped to relocate for more space.

A Lake County Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant patrolling US-10 spotted his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and moved to pull him over, but Applebaum, who had several arrest warrants from another jurisdiction, fled, representatives said in a statement.

"The vehicle led deputies and Michigan DNR law enforcement on a brief pursuit that ended with the vehicle being stuck between two trees on the Rails-To-Trails pathway near S. Forman Rd in Webber Township," according to the release.

"...Karen is not facing any charges at this time. We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle.":

Applebaum said he erred but feared losing Karen, whom he bought at a Roseville pet store and has gained thousands of followers through videos on the TikTok platform

"I panicked in a stressful situation," he said. "I didn't want to lose the most valuable thing in my life."

As Applebaum was sent to jail for the night, sheriff's officials transferred Karen to the Cicchelli facility, which sits on 25 acres.

Applebaum said he tried to retrieve her after being released the next day but April Cicchelli told him it wouldn't be possible until the following Friday since she was unavailable.

A misunderstanding about Cicchelli's online post mentioning Karen led to him being "advised he could not come onto our property to visit," she said in a Facebook post Friday.

Applebaum said he was unhappy about how he believed Karen was being treated.

On Friday, after checking with sheriff's officials, Applebaum said he and his mother went to the site unannounced to retrieve Karen but were denied entry. He sought help from police and was allowed in to pick out Karen among the alligators in an enclosure, but "I couldn’t get within 10 feet of them," he said. "How am I supposed to inspect the alligators to pick which one is Karen?"

Reached Monday night, April Cicchelli and her husband, Ryan, said they allowed Applebaum to spend more than 30 minutes checking multiple alligators as nearly 200 others were visiting but he repeatedly picked the wrong one.

"We decided it was plenty enough time for him to identify and us to resume our operation hours without him causing a scene at our facility," April Cicchelli said, adding police told them they could choose whether to release Karen back to Applebaum.

Ryan Cicchelli said customers aren't allowed to enter the enclosure since it's a liability, and a worker brought multiple alligators to Applebaum for him to check.

"I think we went above and beyond to try to work with him," he said. "There's just no outcome of him taking the wrong gator. If he goes through his court stuff and gets stuff figured out, we’ll just have to see what it looks like. ... If he gets the alligator and he goes back to jail, then what’s the outcome of that?"

Applebaum disagrees, saying he believes the Cicchellis gave him the runaround.

"Everybody has a bad day. Just because I made a mistake doesn’t mean you get to steal my alligator from me," he said.

Applebaum is exploring his next steps, including seeking an attorney.

For now, he can barely sleep thinking about his pet not lounging in her pool at home or sipping from a spray bottle as she's accustomed to.

"I haven't been able to stop pacing," he said. "She is literally like my child."