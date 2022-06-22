Man dead after motorcycle crash in Groveland Twp.

Groveland Township — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was riding his motorcycle at about 10:15 p.m. on Dixie Highway near Grange Hall just before the crash.

His motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed, Michigan State Police said. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have notified the man's next of kin.

Investigators said it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash.