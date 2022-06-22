Oakland County begins vaccinating infants and toddlers after preordering 500 doses

Pontiac — Oakland County medical officials began administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months and older Wednesday at the North and South Oakland Health Centers.

About 80 vaccine appointments were made for Wednesday and the county had at least 500 pediatric vaccines to administer, health officials said.

"As long as there's a demand, we will have them," said Kimberly Snowdon, a family nurse practitioner and chief of Oakland County Health Division's medical services. "We have ample supply to give to anyone comes into the health division a vaccine."

The pediatric vaccine doses had been ordered prior to their emergency use authorization last Friday, county health officials said. Snowdon added that anytime vaccines for a new age group are announced a lot of people show up and said they had the capacity to handle this demand indefinitely.

Since many health care providers do not plan on offering infants and preschoolers COVID-19 vaccines until later this week, parents were excited to get their children vaccinated early.

"We've been waiting for it since the adult vaccine came out," said Clarkston parent Jeff Quinn, who was there with his wife to vaccinate their daughters, both within the six month old to four years old age range. "First we went to our pediatrician, but they weren't quite ready for it."

Many parents were relieved they could give their children some protection from the virus after getting vaccinated over a year ago themselves.

"My husband and I got ours as soon as it was available and we've just been waiting patiently for them to also have some protection," said Troy mom Kendra Vigler, who was getting her two daughters vaccinated. "We're excited that, you know, if they do get it they'll have even less chances of having symptoms, and then less chances of long term effects, which is really important to us."

Vigler added that her children's pediatrician only had Pfizer doses available and she preferred Moderna because it only involves two shots administered one month apart, compared with Pfizer, which has been authorized for an additional booster shot.

Snowdon, who was administering vaccines Wednesday, said officials administer immunizations to children every day at the Oakland County Health Division and all the nurses are trained and skilled in pediatric vaccination.

"Even if they cry a little bit after, we're so quick when we do the the poke that it's in and out and really the COVID vaccine doesn't even really hurt, it's like a little pinch," she said.

Snowdon added that for children under the age of four, medical practitioners administer the vaccine in the thigh muscle, because kids' arms typically don't have enough muscle for a shot there.

For Clarkston parent Jessica Taylor, vaccinating her one year old daughter was of great personal importance after losing her grandmother to COVID early in the pandemic. Her family is also on the brink of moving.

"We're actually currently getting ready to move to Shanghai, so it's very important to us that she gets vaccinated before we make the big move," Taylor said.

Taylor added that she also struggled to find places to vaccinate her daughter so soon after the vaccine was authorized for her age group, especially since she is only 2.

"Honestly, for under three, it was harder to find places because the pharmacies aren't doing under three. CVS is, but they're not releasing it yet," she said.

Snowdon said she encourages all parents to vaccinate their children now, emphasizing how vital this vaccine is. County spokesman Bill Mullan added that they are planning on making the COVID-19 vaccine available at schools in Oakland County zip codes with high social vulnerability index scores, or places that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined are particularly vulnerable to public health stressors.

