2 dead, 2 injured in crash on WB I-696 near I-275
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Two people are dead and two others were seriously injured after a crash on westbound Interstate 696 near Interstate 275, Michigan State Police said.
The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m., they said.
Troopers continue to investigate and a traffic crash reconstructionist is en route to the scene.
Meanwhile, the freeway is closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area for the next several hours, officials said.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez