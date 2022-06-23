2 dead, 2 injured in crash on WB I-696 near I-275

Two people are dead and two others were seriously injured after a crash on westbound Interstate 696 near Interstate 275, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m., they said.

Troopers continue to investigate and a traffic crash reconstructionist is en route to the scene.

Meanwhile, the freeway is closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area for the next several hours, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez