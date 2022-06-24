No injuries in Auburn Hills apartment building fire

Auburn Hills — Officials are investigating a fire that ripped through an apartment building Thursday.

Firefighters were called at about 3:40 p.m. to the 3100 block of Brookshear Circle near North Squirrel Road and East Walton for a report of an apartment fire, authorities said.

They found a large fire on the apartment building's first and second floors as well as through the roof of one unit.

Officials said residents were able to escape and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is providing aid to those displaced by the fire.

Officials said crews from the fire departments of Rochester Hills, Bloomfield Township, Orion Township, Waterford Regional, Rochester and Troy assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Investigators said the six units affected by the fire are a total loss.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez