Pregnant woman hit by car in Southfield parking lot in critical condition

Detroit — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were in critical condition Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in Southfield.

Southfield Police and Fire Rescue were called to the County Court Apartments at 25509 Greenfield Rd. at about 3:18 p.m. after reports of a pregnant woman struck by a vehicle as she was walking in the parking lot of the apartments, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she and her child were in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene on foot but was located by officers in the area of Lincoln and Greenfield Road minutes after the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

