Judge keeps trial for Crumbleys in Oakland County

Pontiac — Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Monday rejected a request to move court proceedings out of the county in the involuntary manslaughter cases of James and Jennifer Crumbley tied to the four deaths in the Nov. 30 Oxford High shooting.

Oakland County is large enough and the population is diverse enough to guard against any pretrial publicity, Matthews said from the bench.

Defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman unsuccessfully argued that the two parents wouldn't get a fair trial in the County because of intense media coverage and prejudicial comments made in the region where the Crumbleys' son, Ethan, allegedly shot and killed four students and wounded six other students and a teacher.

The Crumbleys are back in court seeking sanctions and limits on Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald for alleged inappropriate pretrial publicity in their manslaughter cases tied to four deaths in the Oxford High School shooting.

McDonald has indicated she would have no objection to a gag order on defense and prosecution lawyers, but she wouldn't stop her advocacy for the public and public safety. She also said the Crumbleys' lawyers raised the same issues before and were attempting to circumvent court rules.

Defense attorneys Smith and Lehman have asked that McDonald be sanctioned for statements made in filings and to news media which they argue will taint the prospective jury pool and interfere with their clients' right to a fair trial.

They have also asked that McDonald, her office and law enforcement be ordered not to make any further statements that they have the “truth” in the case concerning their clients or evidence or that they infer defense attorneys have been lying with their own statements.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews is set to rule on the motions.

More: Crumbleys want some evidence barred from Oxford shooting trial

More: Parents of Oxford teen may seek to have trial moved from Oakland County

“Defendants ‘emergency supplemental motion’ is merely a restatement of arguments made … to restrict pretrial publicity,” McDonald wrote in a filing. “…Rather than an emergency, defendants’ motion is simply an attempt to file a reply brief — which the court rules prohibit without permission from the court..”

Ethan Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four students and wounding six others and a teacher in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the four deaths for what prosecutors allege was gross negligence including purchasing a handgun for their son, not securing the weapon, not removing him from the school when notified of disturbing behavior and not advising school officials of the handgun.

McDonald indicated she would have no objection to a gag order on both sides.

“…The People have the right to make responsive arguments in pleadings and in open court and to communicate with the victims,” the prosecutor wrote, adding “…the People have no objection to an order mutually prohibiting both the defense and the People from making public statements directly to the press while trial remains pending but such an order cannot infringe on the People’s ability to zealously advocate their position to confer with the victims.”

The Crumbleys remain jailed pending an Oct. 24 trial date. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com