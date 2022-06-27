Pregnant woman dies after hit by car in Southfield parking lot; baby in stable condition

Southfield — A pregnant woman struck by a vehicle Sunday in a parking lot has died, police said.

They said the child she was carrying has been upgraded to stable from critical condition.

Police and paramedics were called at about 3:18 p.m. Sunday to the Country Court Apartments at 25509 Greenfield Road near Interstate 696 for a report that a pregnant woman had been struck by a vehicle as she walked in the apartment's parking, officials said.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she and her child were listed in critical condition Sunday evening.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene on foot but was located by officers in the area of Lincoln and Greenfield Road minutes after the incident.

That person was interviewed and released, officials said Monday.

Authorities said the hit-and-run may be connected to another incident that is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call Southfield police at (248) 796-5500 and give case number 22-21053.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez