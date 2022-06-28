Deaths of mother, daughter found in Rochester Hills home under investigation

The deaths of a mother and her daughter who were found Monday in a Rochester Hills home are being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the two women, ages 75 and 50, were found with gunshot wounds. The home belongs to the daughter, they said.

According to authorities, deputies were called at about 8:40 p.m. Monday to a home on Stratford Lane for a report that there were two deceased women inside.

Police found the bodies of both women in a bedroom.

Detectives spoke with a man who was married to the older woman and the father of the other victim. He told deputies both women suffered from ongoing medical issues and he had gone to check on them.

Deputies also learned the younger woman had a history of suicide attempts and her mother had moved into the home to help care for her.

Officials said detectives are working to rule out foul play and say there is no threat to the public at this time.