Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting worker he supervised

A 27-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested after authorities say he fatally shot an employee he supervised.

The suspect was arrested within an hour of the shooting Monday and is being held in the Oakland County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said. They said the man could be formally charged in the crime Wednesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, got into a fight with his supervisor while at work Monday. Brotemarkle was sent home, police said.

A little after noon, a second fight happened between the victim and his supervisor outside Brotemarkle's home in the 800 block of Woodland Drive in Pontiac. During the fight, the suspect shot Brotemarkle multiple times, investigators said.

Deputies were called to the home and found the victim lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Detectives later recovered multiple 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Medics took the victim to a hospital but he died from his injuries shortly after he arrived, officials said.

Detectives learned Brotemarkle and the suspect were in a fight at work, and Brotemarkle drove a company truck home after the argument. The supervisor and other co-workers went to the victim's residence to retrieve the truck. A confrontation between the two men escalated and Brotemarkle was shot several times.

Deputies and U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrested the suspect about an hour after the shooting at a home on Perkins in Pontiac.