Police seek help locating Rochester Hills teen missing since weekend

Rochester Hills – Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a Rochester Hills girl who has been missing for four days.

Gabrielle Greene, 17, is an honor student at Rochester High School. She was reported missing from their home by her family shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Her family believes she left sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The teen is the daughter of a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant, the department said in a statement Tuesday.

"Gaby's father says she is a 3.8 student at Rochester High School, but has unfortunately fallen in with the wrong crowd," officials said in the release. "She is currently in crisis and needs to be treated."

Gabrielle, who is also known as “Gaby,” is believed to have left her home voluntarily, having left a note for her parents. She does not have access to a vehicle and has no debit card.

The teen is described as 5-foot-3, around 160 pounds, last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey jacket and gym shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Gabrielle or knows where she is should call the Sheriff’s Office Rochester Hills substation at (248) 537-3530 or Sgt. James Morgan at (248) 537-3509.

