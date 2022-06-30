Driver who hit pregnant woman in Southfield was threatened by her boyfriend, police say

A driver accused of striking a pregnant woman last weekend who later died was trying to flee her boyfriend after he had threatened him, Southfield police said Thursday.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Davon Lovan with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and felonious assault, said Southfield police Chief Elvin Barren.

Police accuse the Redford Township resident of aiming a gun at the driver, who, in attempting to escape, apparently inadvertently ran into the victim, identified as Tiara Jones, 27, of Southfield. She later died at a hospital.

Lovan, 25, is the father of Jones' child, who was delivered through emergency surgery at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, the chief said.

Officials reported emergency personnel were called to the Country Court Apartments at 25509 Greenfield Road near Interstate 696 around 3:18 p.m. Sunday for a report that a pregnant woman had been struck by a vehicle, officials said.

"Our investigation revealed that an argument originally ensued in the city of Oak Park" at another apartment complex, Barren said Thursday. "That argument then continued into the city of Southfield at the Country Court Apartments, inside the parking lot, at which time the driver of the vehicle began arguing with Mrs. Jones."

The driver is an acquaintance, the chief told reporters.

Investigators said Lovan soon arrived at the scene with a weapon, "pointed that handgun at the driver and stated that he would kill him," Barren said. "The driver, fearing that he would be shot, placed the vehicle in reverse and ultimately struck Mrs. Jones."

Witnesses told authorities Lovan fired one shot in the driver's direction that failed to strike him, the chief said.

Jones was rushed to Beaumont and later died from her injuries. Her child, a boy, was saved through "the great work of the medical staff" at Beaumont, Barren said. "I’m told the child is doing fine at this time."

The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene on foot but was found nearby and arrested. He was later released.

In speaking with county prosecutors about why they charged Lovan and not the driver who struck Jones, Barren said he learned "there was no finding based on the evidence that they could have charged him because they could not find intent to strike our victim. But rather the decisions of our suspect, who introduced the handgun into the scenario, which ultimately led to the unfortunate chain of events."