Driver, 2 passengers hurt when car hits abandoned SUV on Lodge Freeway

A driver accused of speeding Friday on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield struck an abandoned SUV, sending him and two passengers to the hospital as well as sparking a lengthy road closure, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to M-10 near Civic Center Drive around 2:30 p.m. after a Saab collided with an unoccupied Chevrolet Traverse on the shoulder, then caught fire, MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

Upon arrival, they found both the Saab with heavy front damage blocking the freeway near the Traverse, which had been rear-ended, according to the post.

An investigation determined the 25-year-old Saab driver "was driving reckless at a high rate of speed" and then hit the SUV, state police said. "Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash."

The Saab driver "sustained facial structure injuries as he almost was ejected through the front windshield," authorities wrote.

Two females in the car also sustained serious injuries, MSP reported.

One was transported with the driver to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. The other was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The northbound M-10 lanes were closed at Evergreen for more than three hours after the crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The stretch reopened by 6 p.m.