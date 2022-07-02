Pontiac man dies after early Saturday car crash

The Detroit News

A Pontiac man died early Saturday after he lost control of his car, struck a light pole and his car overturned.

Jordan David Bahena, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Bahena, who was alone in his 2012 Jeep Wrangler, was driving south on Joslyn when the crash occurred on Joslyn at Columbia Avenue, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 2:13 a.m.

Bahena was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff's office said. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. It was not immediately known if alcohol was a factor.