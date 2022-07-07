Child dies after falling in lake at Camp Dearborn, police say

A 10-year-old died Wednesday at an Oakland County recreational site, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers assigned to Camp Dearborn in Milford responded around 6 p.m. on a report of an accident. Witnesses reported a boy "was on a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake and fell," state police said in a statement.

Milford fire officials transported the child, who was unresponsive, to the hospital after finding a pulse, according to the notice.

"The child arrived at the hospital with CPR in progress; however, lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful," MSP said. "A autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, but it appears this was a tragic accident."

Camp Dearborn is the city of Dearborn's 626-acre recreational retreat and includes a beach, athletic fields, tennis courts, picnic areas and a 27-hole golf course, according to its website.