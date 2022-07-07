Dearborn woman who hit landscaper with vehicle in Southfield charged

Southfield — A 50-year-old Dearborn woman accused of intentionally hitting a landscaper with her vehicle Tuesday has been charged, police said.

Tiffany Hart was arraigned Thursday on a charge of assault with intent to murder, according to authorities.

A judge set her bond at $900,000 and scheduled her next court date for July 20.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

Police say officers were called at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Hilton and Fairfax near 10 Mile and Greenfield for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, a member of a landscaping crew was providing a service quote to a Dearborn woman when she grew hostile, chased the man and eventually struck him with her vehicle.

Investigators said Tuesday that the woman appeared to have struck the man intentionally but her motive was unclear.

They also said the victim, a 32-year-old Warren man, was listed in stable condition at a hospital.