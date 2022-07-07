Woman accused of attacking landscaper in Southfield arrested

A 50-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking a landscaper this week in Southfield, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Hilton and Fairfax around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

They learned a member of a landscaping crew was talking with a Dearborn resident and providing a service quote when she "became hostile, began chasing the male and eventually struck him with a vehicle," police said in a statement. "The female’s actions appear to be intentional, but her motive is unknown."

The woman was arrested. The landscaper, a 32-year-old Warren man, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the release.