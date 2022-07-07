Woman charged after walking on I-75 in Troy with an empty drum over her head

A woman who was arrested Sunday after walking on Interstate 75 in Troy while carrying an empty 55-gallon drum over her head has been charged, Michigan State Police said.

Ellen Baracy, 33, of Grosse Pointe was arraigned Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest and cited for being a pedestrian on a freeway, a civil infraction, in 52-4 District Court in Troy, according to court records.

A judge set her bond at $3,000 and scheduled her next court date for next Thursday.

If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison for the resisting arrest charge.

Michigan State Police said the charges stem from an incident at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-75 north of Big Beaver in Troy.

A trooper on patrol spotted a woman walking on the right shoulder of the freeway with the drum over her head.

The trooper approached the woman to check on her, officials said. The woman, later identified as Baracy, was uncooperative but told the trooper she was picking up litter.

Authorities said the trooper suspected she was under the influence of a drug because of her erratic behavior. The trooper asked to see the woman's identification, but she refused and started to walk away. The trooper ordered her to stop.

At this point, Troy police officers arrived to help the trooper. The woman also ignored their orders to stop and she was arrested.