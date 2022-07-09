Man found dead in Detroit after wife's death at Southfield home

Southfield police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman whose husband was later found dead in Detroit.

About 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 21000 block of Avon Lane for a death investigation. Initially, the lead on-scene investigator believed the deceased Southfield woman had passed from natural causes.

The next day, Southfield detectives were contacted by the Medical Examiner’s Office and told bullet fragments were located in the woman's skull during an examination.

Later in the day, Southfield detectives were told the woman's husband, a 65-year-old male and Southfield resident, was found dead in Detroit from an apparent gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted.

Southfield detectives are investigating a possible connection between the two incidents.

