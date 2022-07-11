3 men face charges of seeking sex with a minor in sting operation

A sting operation in which suspects expected to meet a teen for sex resulted in the arrests of three men, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Three men, Richard August Prausa, 45, of Clarkston; Fazlollah Farz Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills; and John Erwin Dingens, 61, of Corunna were arrested Wednesday at an undisclosed business in Independence Township.

They were arrested separately at different times in an undercover sting operation involving the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team and Computer Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were arraigned Saturday on charges of child sexual abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes. The offenses carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and fines. All were released on bonds ranging from $50,000 to $75,000, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

“We said a few weeks ago we planned more of these (stings) to arrest people targeting minors,” said Bouchard. “Apparently these three didn’t get the message.”

In June, two other men were arrested at a Rochester Hills motel, where they believed they had arranged to meet a 15-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex.

Bouchard said in both undercover operations, people “across the country” responded to a website in hopes of arranging a meeting with an underage minor.

Bouchard said the use of the internet in such activity should influence parents to have regular conversations with their children to be wary of people who seek personal information about them.

