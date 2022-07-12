Weak tornado confirmed near Lake Fenton during Monday storms

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a weak tornado touched down during Monday night storms.

It touched down along the shoreline of eastern Lake Fenton around 11:33 p.m. Monday and ended nine minutes later after traveling 7.5 miles east/southeast, the National Weather Service's Pontiac office said in a report posted to Twitter.

The tornado was an EF-0, the lowest severity for a tornado. EF-0 tornadoes can have gusts between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

The tornado caused large tree limbs to fall onto a house on Pine Street near Lake Fenton. The branches took out a dormer on the second story of a house as well as a portion of a roof, according to the National Weather Service office in White Lake.

Few trees were damaged, although about a dozen trees "suffered significant damage" in a backyard on Addis Road in Holly. That home also lost some of its vinyl siding, and a pergola was damaged.

Nearby, a barn lost part of its metal roofing, the weather service said.

Michigan has had more than 100 tornadoes in the past 10 years, but most are relatively weak like Monday's. Even weaker ones can throw objects and seriously hurt people, however, John Allen, a meteorology professor at Central Michigan University, previously told The News.

While there is no specific tornado season, they are more likely to form in the summer in Michigan as the Great Lakes warm up and make storms more likely.

hharding@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Hayley__Harding