Man, 32, dies in Bloomfield Twp. car crash

A 32-year-old man died Tuesday after a car crash that Bloomfield Township Police and Fire departments are investigating.

At 8:40 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a single car crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to westbound Square Lake Road, near Opdyke .

When they arrived, authorities saw the vehicle off the roadway in a wooded area. Authorities said the engine was still running, and the accelerator apparently still depressed.

The vehicle was on fire and the man was found dead in the driver's seat. There were no other passengers in the car, police said.

Police are seeking information from witnesses of the crash. They should call Sgt. Pete Matejcik at (248) 433-7769.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_