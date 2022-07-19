Parents of accused Oxford High shooter appeal charges, seek to exclude son's texts

Lansing – Defense attorneys for the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to overturn pre-trial rulings that bound them over to circuit court to stand trial, and they also seek to bar their son’s journal, emails or texts to be used at their trials if those proceed.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in deaths of four Oxford High students in the Nov. 30 shooting at the school. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison. The teen is charged with multiple felony offenses that carry up to life in prison.

More:Four revelations about Crumbleys in first day of Oxford shooting hearing

Ethan Crumbley's trial is scheduled for January; the parents' trial is scheduled for Oct. 24. All of the Crumbleys are being held in the Oakland County Jail.

In the filing, attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman argue judges abused their discretion in binding their clients over to circuit court – and that evidence regarding any knowledge of their son’s state of mind before the shooting should not have been accepted and should not be permitted at the couple's trial.

More:Oakland County prosecutor fires back at Crumbley defense claims

The prosecution has argued the Crumbleys had knowledge of their son’s emotional and mental problems and did not nothing to help him, instead purchasing a handgun for him that was later used in the shootings.

During a meeting with school officials the morning of the shooting, the parents were told Ethan had scrawled violent drawings on his homework and was seen searching for ammunition on his cellphone.

The school district says the parents never discussed the existence of the handgun and refused to remove their son from school as requested by officials. Instead, the 15-year-old was permitted to return to class with a backpack that officials say contained the handgun and ammunition used less than two hours later.

Oakland Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews recently issued a gag order against any of the attorneys in the case, including the prosecutor’s office, from discussing matters with the news media. Calls from The News to all parties for comment were declined Tuesday.

More:Attorneys for parents of accused Oxford shooter want trial moved out of Oakland Co.

The defense attorneys say there is no proof that the Crumbley parents had read their son’s journal or texts, which included several entries in which he complained they would not provide him with mental health counseling. Those statements, attorneys said, amount to hearsay because they were sent to one of the teen’s friends.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319