Man shot, killed at Southfield apartment complex; 1 in custody

One person wasen arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday night at a Southfield apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the Franklin Hills complex near 12 Mile around 6:53 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and gunfire, investigators said in a statement.

They found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving measures, according to the release.

The Inkster resident was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was acquainted with the residents of the apartment," police officials said. "The person responsible for firing the shot(s) remained on scene and was taken into custody."

Other details were not released Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 and reference case number 22-24190.