Old South Woodward reconstruction progresses in Birmingham

The Detroit News

Work continues on the reconstruction of Old South Woodward, the third phase of infrastructure improvements addressing aging infrastructure in downtown Birmingham.

The $12 million project, stretching from Brown Street to Landon Street, is scheduled to be completed in October. In addition to new underground infrastructure, the project will enhance the aesthetics and functionality of downtown Birmingham and improve walkability.

The construction includes removing 60 parking spaces and relocating a bus stop that sits on Bowers near Old South Woodward to in front of the 555 Building. The project prompted a federal lawsuit that three men filed against the city in May, claiming that the streetscape configuration and the loss of parking spots would hinder disabled patrons from accessing the businesses in the area.

The project's first phase was the Old Woodward Reconstruction Project in 2018 and phase two was the Maple Road reconstruction project in 2020. The contractor for all phases of the work is Warren-based Angelo Iafrate Construction Co.