Police: 2 children were in home during fatal Southfield apartment shooting

Southfield — More details have emerged about a Tuesday shooting at an apartment complex that killed one man.

Police said Thursday that a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old were in the home, a unit in the Franklin Hills apartment complex, when it happened. Neither child was injured, they said.

They said the woman's new boyfriend was visiting the apartment at the time of the shooting. It appears the victim, a 35-year-old Inkster man, was the ex-boyfriend of the suspect's new girlfriend, authorities said.

Officers were called at about 7 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment near 12 Mile and Telegraph for a report of a home invasion and shots fired.

According to police, the victim arrived at the apartment arrived unannounced and entered the home through a window. Investigators said the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim, who was not armed, when he entered the room.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital and officers arrested the suspect.

Officials said Thursday they have submitted the findings of their investigation to the county prosecutor's office for review. They also said they have been advised to release the suspect pending review of additional information.