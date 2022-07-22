Judge keeps accused Oxford shooter housed at Oakland County Jail

Pontiac – Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Friday for a placement hearing as required by law every 30 days.

Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of crimes.

More:Accused Oxford shooter could be called to testify in his parents' manslaughter trial

Crumbley, his attorneys and assistant prosecutors all appeared in a Zoom hearing before Oakland Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe. Rowe continued Crumbley's stay in the jail after all parties involved advised there was nothing new to report regarding the case.

Defense attorneys had once argued it would be more appropriate for Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, to be transferred to the county Children’s Village juvenile detention facility rather than be housed at the county jail. Others, including operators of the Children’s Village, have expressed the adult jail is the safest place and that Crumbley is isolated from adult inmates in his own cell.

Crumbley's trial is slated for Jan. 17 after defense attorney Paulette Loftin told Rowe last month she and other attorneys needed time to review volumes of evidence for Crumbley’s defense. They have indicated in a court filing they plan an insanity defense for the teen.

Rowe set Crumbley’s next monthly pretrial hearing for 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

Crumbley’s parents are also in the Oakland County Jail, each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the four deaths. The parents, who have pleaded not guilty, have an Oct. 24 trial date and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of crimes.

More:Legal experts: Accused Oxford school shooter's parents can get fair trial in Oakland County

Their defense attorneys have filed appeals claiming charges should be dismissed because judges abused their discretion in accepting testimony the couple were grossly negligent in their care and supervision of their son who exhibited emotional problems in and outside school.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319