Motorcycle rider, 32, dies after crash in Pontiac

Pontiac — A White Lake Township man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials identified the man as Andrew Joseph Haines, 32.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on northbound Gingell Court near Chamberlain in Pontiac, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said Haines was operating his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle on Gingell Court when he lost control of the machine, exited the roadway and drove into the deck of a house on Chamberlain. They said Haines was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said it is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.