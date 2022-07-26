Troy police investigating theft of ex-Tiger outfielder Monroe's classic muscle car

Troy — Police are investigating the weekend theft of a classic muscle car from Detroit Tigers TV broadcaster and former outfielder Craig Monroe, officials said.

Investigators believe the car, a silver 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with a Texas license plate, was taken sometime Saturday night from the garage of the apartment complex where Monroe lives, Troy Police Sgt. Jason Clark said.

He said the baseball player reported the car stolen Sunday morning and had last driven it on Saturday and parked it in the garage.

Clark said police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the vehicle's whereabouts should call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.