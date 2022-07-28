Detroit man, 56, wanted in alleged sex assault of Pontiac hospital patient

Pontiac — Police are asking the public for help to find a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female hospital patient.

Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is wanted in connection with the sex assault, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The county prosecutor issued a warrant Wednesday for Blanks' arrest on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for each of the three counts.

According to authorities, Pontiac General Hospital staff called deputies on July 14 to report that a man had sexually assaulted an 18-year-old female patient that morning. They told detectives the man, identified as Blanks, worked at the hospital as a mental health technician on the psychiatric floor during the night shift at the time of the alleged assault.

Officials said Blanks has since been fired.

Anyone with information about Blanks’ whereabouts or has seen him should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.