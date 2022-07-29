Man charged with sexually assaulting Pontiac hospital patient

A Detroit man has been charged with sexually assaulting a hospital patient in Oakland County.

Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, was arraigned Friday on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by 50th District Court Judge Cynthia Walker.

He was held at the Oakland County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 9. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for each of three counts.

Oakland County Sheriff's officials on Thursday announced Blanks was wanted in connection with the assault.

Detectives were called to the Pontiac General Hospital on July 14 and learned Blanks, a night-shift mental health technician on the psychiatric floor, had sex with an 18-year-old patient that morning.

The victim was incapacitated, the judge said during Blanks’ arraignment Friday.

Blanks was arrested Thursday evening in Detroit after he turned himself in to members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team. He has also been fired from his job, officials said.