Pontiac man charged in fatal shooting of co-worker

A man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting a co-worker last month in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, was arraigned through 50th District Court on one count of

second-degree murder, records show.

Judge Cynthia Walker ordered him held without bond. A preliminary examination is set for Sept. 8.

Ebarra, a Pontiac resident, was arrested shortly after June 27 incident.

On that day, investigators learned he and the man he supervised at work, Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, argued at the site.

Brotemarkle then drove a company truck to his home in the 800 block of Woodland Drive in Pontiac; Ebarra went there with other co-workers to retrieve it, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

A confrontation between the two men escalated and Brotemarkle was shot several times, according to the investigation.

Deputies were called to the home and found the victim lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Detectives recovered multiple 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Medics rushed victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

Ebarra initially was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The murder charge was added Wednesday after prosecutors additional forensics, county officials said Friday.