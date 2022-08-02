Oakland County: GOP incumbents lead challengers in commission races

Oakland County Commissioner Robert Hoffman has jumped out to an early lead over Commissioner Eileen Kowall in a Republican primary that is pitting the two longtime incumbents on the Board of Commissioners against each other because of redistricting.

With about 45% of precincts reporting, Hoffman of Highland Township, who was first elected in 2010, was receiving 58.4% of the vote to 41.4% for Kowall of White Lake Township, who was first elected in 2014. The slim 11-10 Democratic majority on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners redrew the political boundaries after decades of dominance by the GOP on the county board, resulting in 19 districts.

The winner will face Democrat Kristin Watt of Holly in the November election, which will determine which party controls the county board.

The Hoffman-Kowall showdown is one of four commissioner races in which Republican incumbents face contested primaries. The others: District 6, where Michael Gingell of Lake Orion, first elected in 2006, is receiving 69% of the vote against challenger Heather Smiley of Lake Orion; District 12, where incumbent Christine Long of Commerce Township, first elected in 2002, is receiving 54.6% of the vote against Monica Yatooma of Commerce Township, and District 13, where Phil Welpert of South Lyon, first elected in 2010, is leading with 59.5% of the vote over Connie Johnson of Milford.

The commission contests were among many on the ballot. Voters in 22 Oakland County communities were considering a variety of local issues Tuesday and are choosing among primary candidates seeking November ballot slots.

In Addison Township, for example, three Republicans are vying for the treasurer’s job. In Independence Township, no Democrat is running for the supervisor post, but voters were choosing from a field of four Republicans seeking the job. Jose Aliaga appeared assured of a victory over three other candidates with 92 percent of precincts counted.

Voters in villages, cities and townships across the county considered local issues, with public safety and fire millages topping the list, followed by library decisions in seven communities. Other local proposals concern schools, streets, council pay, transportation services and marijuana sales.

White Lake Township voters approving police and fire millage renewals and a library millage in early returns.

Ballot issues include:

South Lyon: A nearly $18.5 million improvement bond proposal over 10 years passed with 57.7% voting yes.

Ortonville: An ordinance to permit a number of adult-use marijuana operations passed by a 5-vote margin, according to complete unofficial returns.

Milford: A proposed village charter amendment was approved with 53.2% of voters giving a thumbs-up. It will pay each council member and president $50 per meeting to a maximum of $1,500 per year. Pay is currently $7.50 a month or $375 a year.

Royal Oak Township: Voters rejected a proposal that would have authorized an unlimited number of marijuana establishments on township parcels larger than five acres with a building continuously occupied for five years. With all precincts reporting, the measure received a 64.1% no vote.

In nonpartisan contests, Judge Michelle Friedman Appel of Oak Park's 45th District Court defeated challengers Diana Lynn McClain and Brenda Richard, while early returns showed Judge Kirsten Nielsen of Troy's 52-4 District Court leading challengers Mike Bosnic and Tonya Clawson Goetz.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com