Feds charge Novi man in child porn case

Federal officials have charged a Novi man with multiple crimes related to child pornography, records show.

Glenn Mitchell Dennison, 30, was arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit on 10 counts, including sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and commission of a felony offense involving a minor by a registered sex offender.

He was first named in a criminal complaint authorities filed last month.

According to the filing, federal officials were alerted in May about possibly illegal content posted to an entertainment website, Newgrounds.com.

An account listed there as "darklightsoul" included a "questionable" profile photo and generated blog posts with only pictures, not text. Users were "quick to report this account as disturbing, at which time the account was disabled and could not be accessed publicly," a Department of Homeland Security Investigations special agent wrote.

The agent confirmed images from the account, which was associated with an IP address traced to Dennison, met the definition of child porn.

On July 21, investigators executed a federal search warrant at Dennison's home. An agent found a black cell phone in a backyard shed his wife said belonged to him, according to the complaint.

A review of videos found on the device showed a man believed to be Dennison involved in sex acts with children, the filing said. It also contained 21 explicit images.

When arrested, Dennison, who was convicted in 2010 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, told an agent, "I am going to spend the rest of my life in jail," according to the complaint.

In an indictment filed this week, a grand jury charged Dennison with coercing a girl born in 2019 and a boy born in 2014.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday, court records show.

An attorney representing Dennison, who had been ordered into federal detention, did not respond to a request for comment on the case.