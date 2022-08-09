Mich. shopper had too much for self-scan; she checks out anyway, allegedly clocks cashier

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking tips to find a customer accused of assaulting a worker last week at a Meijer store in Rochester Hills.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the store on Marketplace Circle.

after a cashier told the woman she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout, investigators said in a statement.

"The suspect, who was accompanied by two young females, responded claiming she had two separate orders, as one was for her daughter," the release said. "The suspect finished the transaction while the cashier went on break and to the restroom."

While in the restroom, the cashier overheard someone speaking when the customer "kicked the locked stall door in, causing it to strike the employee on the head," sheriff's officials said.

The suspect left the room but "waited and confronted the cashier, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground," then punched her repeatedly before fleeing in what

appeared to be a late-model green Chevrolet Traverse, according to the release.

A tuft of the 55-year-old cashier’s hair was found on the ground near where the assault

occurred, authorities said. She declined treatment at the scene.

Anyone with information that identifies and leads to an arrest off a suspect can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering up to $1,000, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.