Michigan regulators cite Wixom auto supplier for toxic release into Huron River

State environmental regulators have issued violation notices to the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of a toxic metal that has prompted health officials to issue a week-long no-contact order on the Huron River.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued Tribar Manufacturing "multiple violation notices" on Tuesday, the department said in a Wednesday press release.

The company released thousands of gallons of water tainted with hexavalent chromium, a powerful carcinogen, into the sewer system in early August. The sewers feed into the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant, which flows into the Huron River.

Violations included:

Failure to immediately notify the state of the pollution release.

The discharge of pollutants into a wastewater treatment facility, in violation of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

Failure to maintain an updated pollution incident prevention plan and certify compliance with the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

The company has until Aug. 20 to respond in writing to the violation notices, EGLE said. The department has initiated accelerated enforcement and will seek full cost recovery from Tribar.

A Tribar representative could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

