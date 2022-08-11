Detectives investigating fight between workers at GM's Orion plant

Lake Orion — Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are at General Motors Corps' Orion Assembly Plant and investigating an altercation between two workers.

Officials said deputies were called to the factory at about 1:40 a.m. One person was killed, according to reports, and police say there is no danger to the larger community.

In a statement, General Motors says production at the Giddings Road plant, which builds Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, is canceled for the day.