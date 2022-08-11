1 dead, 1 in custody after fight between workers at GM's Orion plant

Lake Orion — One person is dead and one is in custody after a fight between custodial workers at GM's Orion plant, according to the Oakland County sheriff.

Officials said deputies were called to the factory at about 1:40 a.m. There is no threat to the larger community, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Deputies found the victim unconscious and bleeding, according to authorities. They rendered aid to the man but were not able to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also found the suspect in the man's death standing in a dock area of the plant and not far from the victim’s body.

Officials said deputies also recovered the item believed to have been used in the slaying.

Police continue to investigate what led to the incident.

Officials said the man in custody is 48 years old and the victim is his co-worker at the plant. They said he is being held at the Oakland County Jail and detectives plan to present their findings to prosecutors to file possible homicide charges on Friday.

Investigators said the victim was a 49-year-old Pontiac man who had worked at the plant for about seven months. They said an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday.

Both men worked for a cleaning service contracted by the carmaker and were not GM employees, they said. It's not clear how long the suspect worked for the cleaning service.

In a statement, General Motors says production at the Giddings Road plant, which builds Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, is canceled for the day.