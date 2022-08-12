Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant

A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday.

The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

If convicted, the man faces up to life in prison.

The suspect remained in the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Magistrate Karen Holt of the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills authorized the warrant, according to the release.

Officials said deputies were called to the GM factory at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday on a report of an injured person. The victim has been identified as Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac.

Deputies found the victim unconscious and bleeding, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested after he was found standing in a dock area not far from the victim’s body, officials reported.

"This crime was horrifically brutal and violent and completely unacceptable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement Friday. “We look forward to the defendant being convicted and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Authorities said the suspect and Robertson were co-workers at the plant, working for a cleaning service contracted by the automaker. They were not GM employees. Both were working in the dock area at the time of the incident, officials said.

The suspect does not have a known permanent address and is believed to have been living out of his van.

GM shut down Orion's production of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Thursday. The automaker said it would make support services available to employees.

Robertson's family started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral expenses. As of Friday evening, $5,562 was raised of a $7,000 goal.

"On August 11th my sister, Collette Robertson, lost her husband, Greg Robertson, after an altercation with a coworker at the GM Orion Plant in Lake Orion where he worked," the organizer, Sherry Gilchrist-Reagan, wrote in the post. "Unfortunately, Greg did not have a benefits package to help Collette give him a proper service. Collette would like to have a small service where she and others might have a chance to honor Greg and say goodbye. We also hope to be able to respect Greg’s wishes and give him a proper burial."

