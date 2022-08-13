48-year-old man arraigned on murder charge in slaying of coworker at GM's Orion plant

A 48-year-old man was arraigned on a charge of open murder Saturday in connection with Thursday’s fatal assault of a coworker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is from Albania and was believed to be living out of his van, is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Bushi is accused in the beating death of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac.

“As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The two men worked for a cleaning service GM contracted with. They were working in a dock area of the plant at 455 Giddings Road in Orion Township when the incident occurred. They were not GM employees.

Officials said deputies were called to the GM factory at 1:37 a.m. Thursday on a report of an injured person. Deputies found Robertson unconscious and bleeding, according to authorities.

Deputies and Orion Township Fire Department rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures on Robertson but could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bushi was found standing in a dock area of the plant, not far from where Robertson’s body was found and was arrested without incident, the sheriff's office said.

52-1 District Court Magistrate Karen Liddle set a probable cause conference for Aug. 23 before 52-3 District Judge Julie Nicholson and a preliminary examination date for Aug. 30.

Bushi, through an interpreter, requested a court-appointed attorney.

GM shut down Orion's production of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Thursday. The automaker said it would make support services available to employees.

Robertson's family started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral expenses. As of Friday evening, $5,562 was raised of a $7,000 goal.

"On August 11th my sister, Collette Robertson, lost her husband, Greg Robertson, after an altercation with a coworker at the GM Orion Plant in Lake Orion where he worked," the organizer, Sherry Gilchrist-Reagan, wrote in the post. "Unfortunately, Greg did not have a benefits package to help Collette give him a proper service. Collette would like to have a small service where she and others might have a chance to honor Greg and say goodbye. We also hope to be able to respect Greg’s wishes and give him a proper burial."

